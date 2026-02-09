Law Minister calls for unity to defeat terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (APP): Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday urged all political forces to demonstrate unity in the fight against terrorism, saying the challenge could not be overcome without collective responsibility.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, he said personnel of the armed forces were rendering daily sacrifices to protect the country.

The minister said no political party could claim to be free of errors, stressing that selective accountability and one-sided narratives would not help resolve a national crisis.

He cautioned against turning politics into ridicule, sarcasm and insinuation, saying such practices poison public discourse and weaken national cohesion.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said Pakistan’s armed forces, police personnel and civilians were making immense sacrifices for the defence of the homeland.

He urged political parties to support law enforcement agencies rather than undermine them, emphasizing that defeating terrorism requires standing firmly with state institutions.

He said Pakistan’s survival depends on collective responsibility, national unity and sincere self-assessment, warning that continued political polarisation would only serve the agenda of terrorists.