Law minister calls for deep cooperation among SCO states

ISLAMABAD, Jun 06 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday called for deeper cooperation, exchange of best practices, and sustained dialogue among member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to foster collaboration and supremacy of the rule of law.

He delivered a compelling address at the Eleventh Meeting of the Ministers of Justice of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States, held virtually and hosted by the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of SCO Member States to enhancing regional cooperation and strengthening the rule of law, said a press release received here.

In his address, the Law Minister extended sincere gratitude on behalf of Pakistan to Kazakhstan for their exemplary organization of the event and warmly welcomed all participating Justice Ministers from the SCO Member States.

He emphasized the importance of the meeting as a reflection of the collective goals and aspirations to foster collaboration and uphold the supremacy of the rule of law within the SCO framework.

Highlighting Pakistan’s view of the SCO as a dynamic platform for building robust regional partnerships, the minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to cooperation in forensic activities, legal services, and the rule of law.

He noted the significance of the SCO as a unique platform that facilitates mutual respect, consensus, and shared goals among member states.

Azam Nazeer Tarar outlined several key initiatives undertaken by Pakistan to modernize its legal system and enhance legal cooperation within the SCO. These initiatives include: A comprehensive and accessible online database of Pakistani laws, aimed at facilitating informed decision-making and ensuring transparency for both domestic and international users, a network of academies across Pakistan serving as hubs for legal education and training, contributing to the development of legal professionals and enhancing legal services within the SCO.

He said the establishment of ADR centers, the finalization of the draft bill for the Arbitration Act of 2024 by the Arbitration Law Reforms Committee demonstrating Pakistan’s dedication to providing equitable legal recourse for foreign investors, the creation of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency and several satellite forensic evidence collection units, showcasing Pakistan’s progress in forensic science and its willingness to share knowledge with SCO member states, extensive training programs conducted by bar councils across Pakistan which have trained 13,290 trainees.

Additionally, Pakistan has established the first ever Directorate of Legal Education to enhance legal education standards, pakistan has developed and deployed a comprehensive Case Flow Management System (CFMS) in 161 Federal Courts and Tribunals across the country, he added.

In conclusion, Tarar called for deeper cooperation, exchange of best practices, and sustained dialogue among SCO Member States.

He expressed confidence that collective efforts would strengthen justice systems and foster economic ties within the region. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s continuous support for achieving the objectives of the SCO in law and justice and thanked Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Azamat Nesipbayevich Yeskaraev for hosting the meeting.