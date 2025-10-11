Law Enforcement Agencies foil terrorist attack at Police Training School D I Khan, 6 Khwarij killed

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 11 (APP):The Law Enforcement Agencies on Friday night foiled cowardly terrorist attack by khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij at Police Training School in Dera Ismail Khan, resulting in the killing of six terrorist attackers.

“The assailants attempted to breach the perimeter security, however, their nefarious designs were swiftly foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of Law Enforcement Agencies personnel deployed on duty. In their desperation, the attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the gate,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, Police personnel engaged the intruders, eliminating three khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij. While cornering remaining two intruding khwarij in a building complex who were later neutralised by Security Forces in a deliberate clearance operation with precision,” it further said.

In this intense exchange of fire, six brave policemen including trainees, after putting up a heroic fight, embraced Shahadat in the line of duty, while twelve policemen and one innocent civilian also got injured.

During this heinous attack Khwarij attacked the mosque inside school complex and not only desecrated the Holy Place of worship but also barbarically killed Imam Masjid; an innocent civilian who was performing the duties of Imam Masjid at school, the news release said.

“The sanitization operations in the area would continue and perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act will be brought to justice. The security forces alongside Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan in step with nation remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate Indian sponsored terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further strengthen our unwavering commitment of safeguarding our nation at all costs,” the news release further said.