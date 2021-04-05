ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (APP): Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov will arrive here on Tuesday on a two-day (April 6-7) official visit to Pakistan to discuss ways to further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The Russian Foreign Minister besides hold delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and have interaction with other dignitaries, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here on Monday.

“During the talks between the two Foreign Ministers, the entire gamut of Pakistan-Russia relations will be reviewed and ways discussed to further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields,” it added.

According to the statement, the two Foreign Ministers will also exchange views on regional and international issues.

Foreign Minister Lavrov’s visit is part of the growing interaction and regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and the Russian Federation, it added.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Foreign Minister Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Bishkek in June 2019 and the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Moscow in September 2020.

Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly and cooperative relations based on mutual respect, trust and understanding. Bilateral cooperation is growing across a wide range of areas of common interest including in security and defence, counter-terrorism, and the Afghan peace process.

Over the recent past, deepening collaboration in economic, trade and energy sectors has been the focus of the two governments.

The visit of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and global issues, the statement concluded.