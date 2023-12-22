Launch of Hajj App, mosque initiatives lauded

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Friday praised caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed and team for launching the efficient Hajj app and their initiatives in providing excellent services to pilgrims, establishing mosque centers, and offering primary education within mosques.

Talking to the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Azad emphasized the urgent necessity for unity in the Islamic world. He highlighted that Islam guides us towards the unity of the Ummah, fostering peace, brotherhood, and a profound respect for humanity.

The dignitaries engaged in a comprehensive discussion on religious harmony, tolerance, the establishment of a violence-free society, promoting Pakistan’s message, launching the Hajj app, and organizing Hajj arrangements. They actively exchanged ideas and shared opinions during the conversation.

Azad stated that the key elements needed for establishing peace in Pakistan at this moment encompass religious harmony, tolerance, regard for humanity, and the propagation of Pakistan’s message.

He called upon religious scholars and ulema to actively contribute to fostering unity among the people and promoting national unity through sermons in mosques.

He commended the armed forces and security agencies of Pakistan for their unparalleled and enduring sacrifices in safeguarding the nation, a tribute that resonates throughout the entire country.

Azad said Pakistan is a profound blessing from Allah Almighty, and the nation stands in solidarity with the Pakistani armed forces and security agencies dedicated to the safety and protection of our country.

“We are unwavering in our commitment to make any necessary sacrifices for Pakistan’s security and defense,” he said adding that the entire nation pays tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistani forces, and we aim to make the message of Pakistan’s voice of every home.

Caretaker Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed underscored the pressing need for the revival of the Ummah. He noted that the entire Muslim community is now united in support of the oppressed Muslims in Palestine and Gaza.

He said that Pakistan’s creation involved the sacrifices of millions, and in light of the current challenges, there’s a crucial need to advance religious harmony, tolerance, and unity in the country. Calling upon religious scholars, he urged them to contribute significantly through their sermons in creating unity among the people and fostering national coherence.