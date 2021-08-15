Latest situation requires int’l community’s consistent engagement with Afghan leaders: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday received a call from Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and reviewed the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Reiterating Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful settlement, the foreign minister stated that the latest situation in Afghanistan required international community’s consistent engagement with the Afghan leaders to ensure a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would take advantage of international convergence in support of peace and reconciliation process.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also apprised Secretary Raab of Pakistan’s efforts to fully facilitate the evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others, as requested.

Drawing the attention of Secretary Raab to UK’s decision to retain Pakistan on the Red List, Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed the hope that the UK would revisit its decision in the light of the data shared with the relevant UK authorities.

The foreign minister reiterated the invitation to his counterpart for the next round of Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD) in Islamabad.