ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Pakistan on Sunday said the recent revelations had exposed India’s sinister designs with strong evidence that it had staged the Pulwama incident.

“The transcripts provide further evidence of how this whole enterprise from ‘false flag’ operation to massive electoral success was scripted and fully realized,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said transcripts included in the Mumbai police charge-sheet against the Republic TV anchor in the TRP case had further vindicated Pakistan’s long-held position.

It mentioned that in recent months, the world community had been presented with irrefutable evidence of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan and anti-Pakistan disinformation and smear campaign globally.

“The latest revelations further confirm what Pakistan has consistently pointed out: the BJP government stages “false flag” operations, maligns Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations, stokes hyper-nationalism in the country, claims to have launched so-called “surgical strike” and then deviously manipulates national sentiment in its bid to win elections,” it stressed.

The Foreign Office said, “The pattern is unmistakable, and has been repeated to suit the RSS-BJP regime’s electoral calculations.”

It said Pakistan,at the outset, had rejected India’s malicious propaganda and highlighted that the biggest beneficiary of the Pulwama attack in February 2019 was the BJP government, as it secured landslide victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

“The transcripts also illustrate the unholy nexus between the ‘Hindutva’ regime and its cronies in the Indian media,” it said.

The FO statement mentioned that the transcripts on one hand showed how far and deeply the extremist agenda of the RSS-BJP combine had permeated India’s institutions and pillars of the State.

On the other hand, it said, they showed how the rights and freedoms of Indian citizens and democratic values in Indian society were being seriously jeopardized through cynical manipulation.

The Foreign Office said equally important, they showed how actions of this reckless regime driven by considerations of domestic politics were gravely imperiling regional peace and security.

“Pakistan, for its part, will continue to counter Indian falsehoods with truth and act firmly and responsibly in the face of India’s provocations,” it said.

“We hope that the international community would take full cognizance of the situation and hold India accountable for its actions vitiating the regional environment and endangering peace and security in South Asia,” the FO statement added.