ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the latest audio leak had exposed the hypocrisy of former prime minister Imran Khan.

“Someone who does not tire of lecturing nation on morality is himself blantantly involved in immoral horse trading. His fraudulent nature is being exposed every day. Niazi’s anti-state actions make him unfit for high office,” the Prime Minister said in a twitter post.