PM lauds Nawab of Junagadh for raising strong voice against India’s illegal state occupation

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, expressing his sorrow over the death of Nawab of Junagadh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji, said the deceased always raised a strong voice against India’s illegal occupation of the State of Junagadh.

He said the Nawab of Junagadh always raised a strong voice against India’s illegal occupation of the State of Junagadh.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to his bereaved family.

Khanji was admitted to a private hospital after being diagnosed with cancer where he breathed his last.