Land allotment to “homeless people” in IIOJK another attempt to change its demography: APHC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the announcement made by the authorities to give land to around 2 lac “homeless people” in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is another attempt to change the demography of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC in a statement issued on Saturday, said the announcement has raised serious doubts and concerns among the people in the territory. It said, the identity of these “homeless people” and the intentions behind this move are suspect as there are glaring discrepancies about the whole matter.

The statement said that post August 05, 2019 unilateral actions by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government, attempts are on to facilitate demographic change in the territory and dis-empower its people, by bringing in new laws and regulations. The present announcement is another bid in the same direction, it added.

