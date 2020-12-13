LAHORE, Dec 13 (APP):The so-called leadership of PDM tried to push the people into danger during prevailing situation of COVID-19, said Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab (SACM), Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while expressing concern over 36 deaths in the province during last 24 hours .

However, she appreciated people of Lahore for showing their trust on Prime Minister Imran Khan by not participating in public gathering of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday visited a control room established in DC office here.

While talking to media on the occasion, she said that far-sighted vision and sagacious stance of Prime Minister Imran failed vested aim of the PDM to create chaos and disturbance in the country.

Dr Firdous said that “political theater” by PDM was organized on just five acres of 150 acres land of Minar-e-Pakistan area, with only 10,000 chairs. She added that it seemed totally ridiculous that the opposition was comparing their lack lustre show with Imran Khan led mammoth PTI rally held at same place in previous years before he became Prime Minister.

“The lack of interest shown by people for PDM restricted their show to just one side of Minar-e-Pakistan”, she added.

To a question Dr Firdous said that PPP would never sacrifice their Sindh government for Maryam Safdar, adding that wise strategy of the incumbent government fizzled out PDM’s desire to propel chaos.

She said that 36 deaths in Punjab in 24 hours due to COVID-19 was matter of concern,adding that PDM put the lives of people at stake just for their personal gains and political mileage.

She said PML-N was raising hue and cry in the city from where it got 80 percent of its seats.