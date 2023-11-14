Lack of quorum forces senate session adjournment

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): The lack of quorum on Tuesday forced Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Mohammad Afridi to adjourn the session till Friday.

The quorum was pointed out when senators sought to speak on a resolution passed by the Senate of Pakistan regarding military court trials.

The Deputy Chairman ordered the bell to ring for five minutes. A count was conducted, but the house was not in order, leading to the adjournment of the session until Friday.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League’s Saadia Abbassi requested the withdrawal of a resolution passed by the Senate, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision on military court trials.

During a point of order, she termed the resolution’s passage as against the spirit of the constitution and democracy. She asserted that the Supreme Court’s verdict on military courts was in the best interest of Pakistan.

The senator also urged the caretaker government to take steps to improve law and order in the Balochistan province.

She called for addressing the repatriation issue of Afghan nationals through diplomatic channels.