Labour Day reminder of workers contribution towards economic development: President

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi said this year the nation was celebrating Labour Day on May 1 with the resolve to reaffirm commitment to the dignity of labour and pay tribute to the valiant and heroic struggle of the workers for their fundamental rights.

In a message on the occasion of Labour Day, he said, “The day is not only a reminder of the struggle of workers but also an acknowledgment of their contribution towards economic development. We believe that workers and employers are partners in the production process and their cooperation is essential for industrial efficiency that ultimately leads to socio-economic uplift of the country.

Despite their contribution towards economic prosperity, labourers are facing many issues like the unsafe working environment, unfair labour practices, poor wages, lack of job security, harassment of women at the workplace, long working hours and arbitrary dismissal.”

He said, “the labour force is the backbone of our economy and it is highly essential to take steps for the protection of their rights by strictly enforcing the labour laws to discourage unfair labour practices. Pakistan has a huge labour force and youth bulge that need to be provided modern skill sets to put the economy on fast-track development.”

He hoped that the federal and provincial governments would continue their endeavors to work for their welfare as well as to provide them with marketable skill sets.

“On this occasion, I urge workers of the country to play their role in making Pakistan economically stronger and vibrant country. I also urge upon employers to ensure the protection of the rights of labour and work for their welfare,” he said adding, “On this day, let us pledge to dedicate ourselves to the prosperity and glory of Pakistan.”