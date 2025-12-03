Kyrgyz president in Islamabad for two-day maiden state visit

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP):President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov on Wednesday arrived here on his maiden state visit to Pakistan, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

As the Kyrgyz president came out of his special aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif warmly received him.

Two children attired in traditional dresses presented bouquets to the Kyrgyz President as a gun salute boomed in the backdrop to herald the arrival of the dignitary.

Young children wearing traditional dresses, were waving the flag buntings of Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan. The flags of both countries also fluttered along the road where the motorcade of President Zhaparov passed.

The smartly turned out contingent of Presidential Body Guard presented the static salute.

The Kyrgyz president is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior cabinet ministers, high-ranking officials, and business leaders.

During the visit, he is expected to meet the President Asif Ali Zardari, hold a tête-à-tête followed by delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and address the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum.

The two sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to further deepen cooperation across diverse sectors, including trade, energy, defence, education, people-to-people exchanges, and regional connectivity.

The last presidential visit from the Kyrgyz Republic took place in January 2005.