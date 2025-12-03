Kyrgyz president due in Islamabad today for two-day visit

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP): President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov is scheduled to undertake his maiden state visit to Pakistan from November 3-4, at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The Kyrgyz president will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior cabinet ministers, high-ranking officials, and business leaders, according to a Foreign Office press release.

During the visit, President Zhaparov is expected to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, hold a tête-à-tête followed by delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and address the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum.

The two sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to further deepen cooperation across diverse sectors, including trade, energy, defence, education, people-to-people exchanges, and regional connectivity.

The last presidential visit from the Kyrgyz Republic took place in January 2005.

President Zhaparov’s visit reflects the brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, rooted in shared history, faith, and common aspirations for peace and prosperity in Central and South Asia.

It is expected to impart fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation and reinforce collaboration at regional and multilateral forums.