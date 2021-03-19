Kuwait to increase Pakistani workforce in multiple trades: Zulfikar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah Friday assured Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari that his country would increase participation of Pakistani skilled workforce in its multiple trades in future.

Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah gave the assurance to Zulfikar Bukhari in a meeting held here, said the SAPM in a tweet.

Regarding the meeting with the Kuwaiti foreign minister, Zulfikar Bukhari said he was very pleased to hear Dr Ahmed Nasser’s views on improving Kuwait and Pakistan relations.