KSrelief launches livestock initiative to empower vulnerable households

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), in partnership with the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department (RRSD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and its implementing partner, Peace and Development Organization (PADO), has officially initiated the project titled “Economic Empowerment of Vulnerable Households in Pakistan through Livestock Provision.”

This initiative aims to strengthen livelihoods, improve food security, and promote self-reliance among vulnerable households in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the provision of livestock, poultry, and practical training.

According to a press release, the launching ceremony was graced by Noor ul Amin, Additional Secretary, Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, as Chief Guest, and Abdullah Al-Baqami, Director, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), Pakistan. The event was attended by representatives from government institutions, UN agencies, partner organizations, and members of the media.

Under this project, 1,000 families from Lower Chitral, Upper Chitral, Lower Dir and Upper Dir will receive two female goats each, along with silage and training on livestock management, provided by the Livestock Department.

1,000 families from Swat, Swabi, Haripur, and Mansehra will receive 25 poultry birds per household, a complete poultry kit, and training on poultry care and small-scale income generation, conducted by the Livestock Department.

500 families from Charsadda, Mardan, and Nowshera will receive cattle along with silage and with hands-on training in animal care and dairy production, facilitated by the Livestock Department.

Speaking at the event, Abdullah Al-Baqami, Director of KSrelief Pakistan, stated that the project reflects the strong brotherly ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and demonstrates KSrelief’s ongoing commitment to empowering vulnerable communities and promoting sustainable livelihoods.

Chief Guest, Noor ul Amin, appreciated the generous support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief, and acknowledged the valuable collaboration with the Peace and Development Organization (PADO) and the Livestock Department in implementing this impactful initiative.

The project will contribute to reducing poverty, improving food security, and creating income-generating opportunities, particularly for rural and disaster-affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.