KSrelief distributes 360 tons of dates to flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has distributed 360 tons of dates to flood-affected, internally displaced, and food-insecure communities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The relief effort was carried out in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and implementing partners including the Peace and Development Organization and the Balochistan Rural Support Programme.

Out of the total assistance, 180 tons of dates were distributed in nine districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Buner, Swat, Kolai Palas, Mansehra, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bannu, Bajaur, and Kurram, while the remaining 180 tons were distributed across eight districts of Balochistan, namely Khuzdar, Surab, Kachhi, Pishin, Killa Saifullah, Ziarat, Jhal Magsi, and Quetta. Thousands of vulnerable families benefited from this vital humanitarian assistance.

This initiative aims to provide immediate nutritional support to households affected by floods, displacement, and chronic food insecurity. Dates, which are rich in essential nutrients and a valuable source of energy, play a significant role in strengthening food security and improving the health and well-being of disaster-affected populations.

This humanitarian intervention reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s strong and continued commitment, through KSrelief, to stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan and to promote humanitarian assistance, food security, and the dignity of vulnerable communities across the country.