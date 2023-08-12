KSrelief distributes 26,400 parcels, bringing hope to flood-impacted families in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) on Saturday unveiled the successful culmination of the initial stage of their ambitious food security endeavor for the year 2023-24 in Pakistan.

In an exemplary partnership with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the KSrelief has executed a laudable mission by disbursing a remarkable tally of 26,400 food parcels, weighing a substantial 2,508 tons, said a press release.

These invaluable provisions have been allocated to deserving individuals severely impacted by floods, spanning across 12 key districts including Jaffarabad, Usta Muhammad, and Sohbatpur in Baluchistan; Rajgal, Karak, Banu, and Upper Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; as well as Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan in Punjab, Larkana and Umerkot in Sindh.

According to the KSRelief, this inaugural phase of the altruistic venture has yielded a momentous positive influence on the lives of an impressive count of 184,800 beneficiaries dispersed across the nation. Each meticulously assembled food parcel, meticulously crafted to weigh 95 kgs, comprises essential sustenance such as 80kg of flour, 5 liters of cooking oil, 5kg of sugar, and 5kg of Daal Chana.

These provisions stood as a beacon of hope, ensuring that families can sustain themselves throughout the entire month, underscoring the true essence of benevolence and solidarity.