KSrelief distributes 1,130 shelter bags to victims of floods

KSrelief
ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP): The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 1,130 shelter bags to flood-affected people in the districts of Swat, Upper Dir and Upper Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
These distributions provided assistance to 7,910 vulnerable individuals in areas affected by floods, the SPA reported.
The assistance comes within the center’s project to provide shelter aid and winter bags to the most vulnerable families in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

