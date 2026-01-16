KSrelief commences winter kit distribution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has officially commenced the distribution of Winter Kits in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as part of its large-scale Winterization Initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable communities affected by severe winter conditions across Pakistan.

Under this initiative, KSrelief is distributing 4,000 Winter Kits across six cold and snow-prone districts of KP, including Lower Chitral, Upper Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Kohistan, Mansehra, and Kurram. The district-wise distribution includes 800 Winter Kits each for Lower and Upper Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Kohistan, Mansehra, and Kurram.

This KP-focused distribution forms part of KSrelief’s nationwide winter support program, under which 22,000 Winter Kits are being distributed across 28 of the coldest and most vulnerable districts in Pakistan. The initiative targets communities severely impacted by harsh winter conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, as well as selected areas of Punjab and Sindh experiencing extremely low temperatures.

Each Winter Kit contains two polyester quilts, warm shawls for men and women, and winter clothing for both children and adults, ensuring comprehensive protection against extreme cold for beneficiary families.

To ensure transparency, coordination, and effective implementation, the project is being carried out in close collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department (RRSD) KP, local authorities, and Hayat Foundation.

Through this coordinated humanitarian effort, the winterization initiative is expected to benefit more than 154,000 individuals nationwide, reaffirming KSrelief’s continued commitment to alleviating winter-related hardships and improving the living conditions of vulnerable populations across Pakistan.