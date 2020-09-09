KSA desires to see more progress, development in Pakistan: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP):Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki on Wednesday said that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) wanted to see more progress and development in Pakistan.

Talking to a news channel programme, he said a close bonded relations between the two brotherly countries would remain unbroken.

Expressing great pleasure over long lasting ties between the two countries, he said KSA always felt pleasure to help Pakistan.

He said Saudi Arabia wanted to see Pakistan ‘a strong and prosperous state’.