KSA announces 700 scholarships for Pak students

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (APP): Kingdom of Saudi Arabia(KSA) has announced 700 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students to study in top 25 universities of KSA.

According to the details, the Embassy of Riyadh in a notification stated that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had announced 700 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students to study at the level of Diploma, Bachelor, Master and PhD in 25 universities of the Kingdom.

“Previously the number of scholarships was 600, which has now been increased to 700” the embassy statement added.

The students residing in Pakistan and legal resident in the Kingdom both can apply for these scholarships through the university’s unified online website i.e. https://studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa.

It is to mention here that 75 percent students will be awarded scholarships from Pakistan, whereas 25 percent scholarships will be given to Pakistani students residing in the Kingdom.

Other relevant information which includes a procedure to apply for scholarships, eligibility criteria, and benefits of scholarships is given at https://studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa.

HEC has asked all Principals, Educational Heads to announce and disseminate the scholarships details/information among senior students (XI-XII / O-A Level) of their respective schools and also arrange to place on the notice boards/school gates for the information of parents as well.