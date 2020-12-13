ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP): In pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan austerity drive, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) is converting the palatial Port House, from colonial times, into a rest house for visiting dignitaries, greatly reducing the recurring maintenance cost.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said in a statement that the new era in KPT has started.

According to notification issued by KPT, “In compliance of government austerity drive, the Chairman KPT has decided to convert the KPT Port House into visiting dignitaries house with immediate effect.”