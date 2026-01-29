KPK journalists delegation visits APP

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): A delegation of journalists from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) visited the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on Thursday.

The visit was organized by the non-governmental organization Individualland and with the aim of enhancing coordination between national institutions and journalists and raising awareness about media-related information.

During the visit, Executive Director News Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar gave a detailed briefing to the delegation on the history of APP, its role in shaping the national narrative, the performance of various departments and the provision of news services in English, Urdu, Arabic, Chinese, Pashto, Seraiki, Balochi and Brahui languages.

Director Training Kashif Rizvi informed the participants about the usefulness of learning different languages, while In-charge Digital and Social Media Arif Hussain Lashari highlighted the importance and usefulness of the digital and social media sector in the present era and mentioned APP’s achievements in this field.

Executive Director News Muhammad Usman Khan and Director Urdu News Service Abdul Hameed Tabassum welcomed the participants and answered their questions.

The delegation visited various services, the data center and other sections of APP. The delegation appreciated the role of APP in promoting the national narrative.

The delegation also included Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s PRO Fazlur Rehman, Individualland Program Officer Saifullah Khoso and Senior Trainer Mashhood Ali.