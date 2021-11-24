KPK govt taking steps to benefit from tourism, agriculture sectors: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was taking steps to benefit from the sectors of tourism and agriculture.

He said a record number of tourists visited northern areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last year, adding the promotion of the tourism sector would create immense opportunities of employment.



The prime minister said this during a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shehzad Bangash.





During the meeting, they discussed the political situation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the steps taken by the government for service delivery.



A briefing was given on the ongoing development projects in the province and progress made in the infrastructure for the promotion of tourism.



A detailed briefing was also given about the provincial government’s steps to fully benefit from the natural capacity of the province in the production of olive, saffron, Sidr honey, and minerals and on measures to increase exports of these products.

The prime minister directed to complete different projects in the stipulated time.