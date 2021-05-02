KP planning ration card scheme for poor segment of society: CM

PESHAWAR, May 02 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government is planning to launch a ration card scheme on the pattern of Sehat card scheme with the aim to provide free ration to the vulnerable segments of society.

He was talking to a delegation of women members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly t here the other day, said an official handout issued here on Sunday. Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus, MPA Sumaira Shams led the delegation.

During meeting, Chief Minister and women legislators discussed matters related to public welfare initiatives and issues faced by women folk across the province.

Talking to the delegation, the chief minister told that under the ration card scheme monthly ration will be provided to deserving and needy families at their door steps.

He said that the initiative would prove a milestone towards materialize Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of a welfare state.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was truly a people-friendly government which always thought of the poor people and took practical steps for their welfare.

The women members of the assembly one by one apprised the Chief Minister of the public issues in their respective areas and he assured their resolution on priority basis.

He said that a special meeting of the parliamentary party will be convened soon after Eidul Fitre to devise a strategy to resolve all those issues.

He also issued directives to the officials of the concerned departments on the spot for resolving some of the urgent public issues identified by the MPAs.

He termed the role of women MPAs as of vital importance for the resolving public issues, and assured that they would be taken on board at every level.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government was working on a comprehensive plan to strengthen the health service delivery system on sound footings. He said that work was underway to set up big hospitals in all the four regions of the province under public-private partnership.

He said that with the establishment of such hospitals, quality health care facilities would be available to the people of the province at local level and burden of patients on the tertiary care hospitals would be reduced.

Mahmood Khan stated that work was underway on a project worth Rs. 9.00 billion for revamping all the Districts Headquarter Hospitals of the province which would be completed in next two years.

The Chief Minister said that despite difficult financial situation due to the prevailing Corona situation, the government would not compromise on public welfare schemes in next year’s budget and maximum possible relief would be given to the poor segment of society.

He urged upon the women MPAs to play their role in creating awareness among the people with regard to the implementation of Corona SOPs in their respective areas.