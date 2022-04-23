KP Minister directs timely completion of roads

PESHAWAR, Apr 23 (APP): KP Minister for Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment, Anwar Zeb Khan has directed the acceleration of the pace of work on Raghgaan-Nazkai and Haji Lowang-Pasht Roads to ensure their completion within the stipulated time frame.

He issued these directives during his visit to both under construction roads on Saturday. The provincial minister reviewed the pace of construction work and inspected the quality of material used in both schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the use of poor quality material would not be tolerated in the construction of roads. He warned that those using poor and substandard materials would face action.

The provincial minister said that the construction of both roads would provide better communication facilities to people and mitigate their traveling hardships.

APP/aqk