KP Health Minister conducts Informal Visit to Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Health Care Department

PESHAWAR, Mar 25 (APP):Minister of Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah paid an unofficial visit to the Primary and Secondary Health Care Department in Punjab.

He was warmly welcomed by Punjab’s Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and his team. Both ministers exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, including combating counterfeit medicines and utilizing each other’s best practices in primary health care management.

During the visit, Punjab Minister of briefed Health Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about various departmental affairs and conducted an introductory tour of various divisions of the department.

Both ministers agreed on the necessity of inter-provincial communication to establish a coordination mechanism to tackle natural disasters, epidemics, and other emergencies.

Minister of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highlighted the importance of learning from each other’s best practices in handling epidemic situations such as vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and leishmaniasis, as well as floods.

Discussions also ensued regarding the exchange of experts to develop specialization in various health sectors. Minister Shah was briefed on the ongoing reforms and digitization efforts in the Punjab Health Department.

He emphasized the desire to adopt the health system prevalent in Western countries in progressive nations, for which ground realities are not entirely conducive.

He further explained the importance of leveraging the experiences and research of different provinces to enhance the existing system continuously, ensuring a journey of ongoing improvement.

Minister Shah extended a formal invitation to the Punjab Health Minister and his team to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.