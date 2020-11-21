SWABI, Nov 21 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that steps were being taken on priority basis for the promotion of sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the construction of sports infrastructure and provision of facilities at various places in Swabi would boost sports activities in the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on the promotion of sports and provision of facilities in Swabi. Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director 1000 Playground Project Murad Ali Khan Mohmand, Regional Sports Officer Swabi Muhammad Tariq Khan and other officials belonging to Swabi Sports Department were also present on the occasion.

The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser directed the Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak to formulate a coordinated strategy for the construction and development of a sports ground to provide positive activities to the youth in Swabi. He said that the youth of Swabi had always been made the country famous in the field of sports. “Providing facilities for healthy activities to the youth is part of the government’s priorities,” Asad Qaiser said.

The DG Sports KP apprised the Speaker National Assembly of the details of expenditure incurred on eight projects for laying the foundation stone for sports on 100 kanals of land leased for sports activities. He said that the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were keenly interested in sports activities and all resources would be utilized at the provincial level for the development of this sector.

Mr. Khattak also apprised the Speaker about the progress being made on the ongoing development projects for the promotion of sports in Swabi. He said that infrastructure was also being constructed at other recreational places including playgrounds in Swabi to involve the youth in healthy sports activities.

Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project Murad Ali Khan Mohmand said that under the Prime 1000 Playground Project eight different projects have been approved for District Swabi including construction of Indoor Badminton Hall at Playground Pabernai Janda.

Similarly an indoor Badminton Hall would be constructed at Tehsil Playground Chota Lahore, establishment of cricket academies at Baja Bamkhel Sports Stadium Swabi and Playground Kala Butt. He said looking after the interest and talent another Cricket Academy would be constructed at Playground Malakiabad, Zada and Sumbel Amlet. He said besides these projects, an Open-air-Gym would be established for the all age people in Bamkhel Sports Complex Swabi.

Murad Ali Mohmand said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote sports activities among youth the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set the target of establishing as many as 204 sports facility centres in 170 Union Councils across province including merged districts. He said that Rs 1178.97 would be incurred on establishing these sports facilities out of which 150 would be ready by June 2021.

He said the five-year Prime Minister 1000 Grounds Projects would cost Rs 5500 million that would include newly introduced climbing wall for kids, cricket academies, badminton hall, Synthetic Tennis Courts, Synthetic Walking Track, Basketball Courts, Volleyball Courts, Martial Arts Arena in order to promote sports culture and to increase the talent.

He said to promote healthy activities among youth the Cricket Ground, Cricket Pitches,leveling and dressing of grounds, football playing ground, polo ground, squash courts, volleyball Indoor Gymnasium, Badminton Indoor Hall, Table Tennis and Gym Hall, Multi-Purposes Hall were also being constructed.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser appreciated development of 1000 playing facilities at Union Council and Tehsil Levels under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project that would help the talented youth to come up at national and international level.