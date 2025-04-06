34.9 C
Islamabad
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalKP govt releases 80pc development funds by March: Muzamil Aslam
National

KP govt releases 80pc development funds by March: Muzamil Aslam

60
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, Apr 06 (APP):Advisor to the KP Finance Minister, Muzamil Aslam said that  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa  government had disbursed 80 percent of its development fundsby the end of March, setting a record compared to other provinces.
In a statement, he said that  Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has approved an additional 27 percent increase in the development budget, with Rs. 27 billion expected to be released soon for ongoing and new projects.
“In my two-decade-long career, I have never witnessed development funds surpassing initial estimates like this,” he said.
He highlighted the provincial government’s commitment to accelerated progress.
The swift fund release aims to boost infrastructure, health, and education projects across the province, ensuring timely completion ahead of the fiscal year’s end.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan