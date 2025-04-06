KP govt releases 80pc development funds by March: Muzamil Aslam

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 06 (APP):Advisor to the KP Finance Minister, Muzamil Aslam said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had disbursed 80 percent of its development fundsby the end of March, setting a record compared to other provinces.

In a statement, he said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has approved an additional 27 percent increase in the development budget, with Rs. 27 billion expected to be released soon for ongoing and new projects.

“In my two-decade-long career, I have never witnessed development funds surpassing initial estimates like this,” he said.

He highlighted the provincial government’s commitment to accelerated progress.

The swift fund release aims to boost infrastructure, health, and education projects across the province, ensuring timely completion ahead of the fiscal year’s end.