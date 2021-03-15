KP Govt receives 0.6 mln demand of olive plants; encourages cooperative farming: Governor

PESHAWAR, Mar 15 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Monday said the government was taking steps to encourage cooperative olive farming by handing over already establishment olive fields to farmers and landowners.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of olive tree plantation drive by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Nowshera, he said the response of farmers and landowners was very encouraging and so far the government had received a demand of 0.6 million olive saplings for setting up of exclusive nurseries.

He said that currently 150 to 200 kilogram of olive was being produced from grafted olive, adding that the new plantation of olive would bring a green revolution in the province.

Shah Farman said that under Billion Honey project the government was planting jujube saplings in Lakki Marwat, Karak, Kohat, Peshawar districts and at other suitable lands. “Every person of the province would have access to free fruits if we succeed in planting 6 million fruit trees across KP,” he added.

On the occasion the Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the Governor for his efforts to encourage olive and other fruit trees plantation in the province.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Special Assistant to the PM Amin Aslam, Minister of State Zartaj Gul, IG Police and other dignitaries attended the inaugural ceremony.