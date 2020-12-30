ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Saifullah Khan Niazai, a senior member of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI), called on Prime Minister here on Wednesday.

Current political situation in the country and the future course of action were discussed during the meeting.

Governor KP apprised the Prime Minister of the development of Tribal Districts and the opportunities being provided to the youth of those areas for playing effective role in the country’s development and progress.