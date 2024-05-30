KP governor calls on PM; political, provincial matters discussed

KP governor calls on PM; political, provincial matters discussed

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here wherein they discussed the matters related to the KP province and the overall political situation.

The governor appreciated the prime minister for his government’s pro-business and investment policies which led to an enhanced investment in the country.

In the meeting, they also discussed the issues facing the KP province and their durable solution.

Commerce Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and Advisor to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah also attended the meeting.

By Ishtiaq Rao

Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments. Backed by 20-year experience, he has written for local and foreign newspapers. Reach out at 03335293238/ [email protected]/ X: ishtiaqrao

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services