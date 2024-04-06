KP CTA to run Takht Bhai Train Safari on Eid-ul-Fitr

PESHAWAR, Apr 06 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority has decided to run Takht Bhai Train Safari on Eid-ul-Fitr and the aim of the train safari is to provide national and international awareness about the archaeological and religious tourism in the province, said the Tourism Advisor Zahid Chanzeb while talking to media men here on Saturday.

The participants will be taken on a tour of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Zahid Chanzeb informed. Secretary Tourism, Culture and Archeology Muhammad Bakhtiar, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Barkatullah Marwat, and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

On the happy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, under the auspices of the Culture and Tourism Authority, a train safari is being run for the second time from Peshawar to Takht Bhai, the historical archeological site of the province, on Saturday, April 13, he said.

He said that females will be taken from Peshawar Sadar Railway Station in the safari train and will be taken to various historical places on the way. He said that the train will pass through City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pabbi, Nowshera, Risalpur and Mardan.

In the future, he said that our effort is to organize various activities for tourists from time to time. Train Safari is a link to it, he said. The participants will also be taken on a tour of various historical places, especially the ancient Buddhist monasteries in Takhtbhai, he added.

DG Tourism Authority Barkatullah Marwat is going to organize a one-day guided tour for men, women and children in the tour. On Eid-ul-Fitr, youths of tourism police will perform services for the convenience of tourists at tourist spots, DG Tourism while commenting on this occasion, he maintained.

He said that During the Peshawar tour, the participants will be exposed to the remains of the Buddhist civilization of the first century AD, Tourism Advisor Zahid Chanzeb said. He said that before departure, the participants will be welcomed by traditional band tunes at the railway station.

Zahid Chanzeb said that during the trip, the archaeologist and guide will provide valuable information about the history and architecture of Takht Bhai. The purpose of the visit is to promote religious tourism in the province, and the participants will be informed about religious, cultural and archaeological sites, heritage and history, he added.

He said that the ruins of Takhtbhai have been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, Tourism Advisor Zahid Chanzeb said, adding that Millions of domestic and foreign tourists, Buddhists, historians and archeologists visit here from all over the world.