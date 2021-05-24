PESHAWAR, May 24 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan paid a surprise visit to Deputy Commissioner Office Peshawar early on Monday.

The chief minister entered the license branch of the DC Office in the guise of a common man, stood in queue with other visitors and silently observed things going on there.

He red-handedly caught the staff of the license branch while overcharging the applicants for processing arm license applications.

The staff of the license branch was charging Rs. 1000 per applicants instead of the prescribed Rs. 350 per applicant as license fee.

The chief minister ordered immediate suspension of the entire staff of the said branch along with the incharge of the branch.

He further ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter of overcharging and finishing detailed report within three days.

Besides the incharge of the license branch Zardad Khan other suspended staff includes Shahid Khan, Kaleemullah, Adil Khan, Noor Muhammad, Mustafa and Huma Maqsood of the branch.

The chief minister also ordered suspension of the security personnel deputed in the license branch for negligence towards their duties.

Mahmood Khan expressed dissatisfaction on the overall administration, security situation and non-compliance of corona SoPs in the DC Office and issued warning to the Deputy Commissioner to improve the overall administration of the office.

While talking on this occasion, the chief minister made it clear that there is zero tolerance for corrupt and mal-practices in all its form, and any government official found involved any such practices would be dealt with iron hands and given exemplary punishment.

Mahmood Khan said that service delivery to the citizen in a transparent matter was one of the focused areas of the good governance strategy of the incumbent provincial government which would not be compromised at any cost adding that there is no room of any kind of laxity and negligence on the part of the government officials in this regard.