PESHAWAR, Dec 26 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed all the provincial departments to ensure timely completion of all the ongoing mega developmental projects in the province and made it clear that any kind of unnecessary delay in the timely completion of these schemes will not be tolerated.

He was chairing a high level meeting to review the progress made so far on mega developmental projects here the other day, said an official handout issued here Saturday.

Besides, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.

Briefing about the progress on developmental projects, the forum was informed that extension of health insurance scheme (Sehat Insaf Card) 100 percent population of the province would be completed by the end of January next year.

The Chief Minister on this occasion directed the health department for necessary steps on urgent basis to get liver transplant covered under the Sehat Insaf Card Scheme further directing the department to ensure all types of emergency medicines in all the hospitals of the province.

The meeting was informed that a PC-1 for the revamping and strengthening of Basic Health Units and conversion of 200 Basic Health Units into 24/7 health centers has been prepared and submitted to Planning & Development department for approval.

The meeting was further informed that work was also in progress on the outsourcing of seven different hospitals of merged areas with the aim to ensure provision of standard healthcare facilities to the people of merged areas.

Briefing about the various developmental schemes in Elementary & Secondary Education department, the forum was told that a total of 117 schools had been identified for launching of double shifts adding that the double shift in these schools would formally be started by the upcoming academic year.

Furthermore, it was informed that significant progress on various projects of communication sector had been ensured adding that physical work on the Phase-II of Swat Motorway Project would be started by August next year.

Similarly, PC-1 for Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project has also been approved by ECNEC whereas hiring of consultant for this project was in progress.

Furthermore, PDWP has approved PC-1 of Peshawar to D.I. Khan Motorway which would soon be sent to CDWP for further approval.

The meeting was also informed that feasibility study has also been conducted for construction of Barang Tunnel in District Bajur whereas PC-II for Chashma Right Lift Bank Canal Project has been approved by the relevant forum.

The Chief Minister termed this project as of vital importance for food security in the province, and directed the authorities concerned to ensure progress on the implementation of the proposed project.

Briefing about the progress made so far on power projects, the forum was told that PC-1 for 300 MW Balakot Hydel Power Project had been approved by ECNEC whereas Management Consultant for the project has also been hired. Similarly, selection of consultant for 88 Mega Watt Gabral-Kalam and 157 MW Medan Hydro Power Projects was in progress.

It was informed that Rashakai Special Economic Zone project was ready for inauguration whereas plots have been allotted to 106 applicants for setting up of Industrial Units in Mohmand Marble Industrial Zone.

In order to promote tourist activities in the province, work on access roads to tourists sites of Hazara and Malakand Division was in full swing adding whereas more than 93 camping pods have been established in different districts of the province, it was informed and added that a project has been approved for establishment of 50 more camping pods in the different areas of the province.