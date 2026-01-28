KP cabinet panel proposes new organizational structure for Civil Defence

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 28 (APP):A meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee was held here on Wednesday with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Aftab Alam in the chair.

The meeting thoroughly discussed matters related to energy, forest conservation, and the administrative and organizational affairs of Civil Defence.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering Fazal Shakoor Khan, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Finance Muzammil Aslam, Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmed, officials from the Law Department, Home Department, Civil Defence, Relief Department, Forest Department, PEDO, Finance Department, and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, issues concerning the improvement of Civil Defence performance and its restructuring along modern lines were deliberated upon.

The committee was briefed on the proposed new organizational structure for Civil Defence, under which it was suggested to place the department under the administrative control of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department to enhance its effectiveness.

While discussing realignment and restructuring, emphasis was laid on ensuring that Civil Defence remains fully functional during both wartime and peacetime, with its performance clearly visible on the ground.

It was informed that since Rescue 1122 is already functioning under the Relief Department, it would be more appropriate for Civil Defence to operate under the Home Department rather than the Relief Department.

Officials of Civil Defence also briefed the meeting on the department’s 418 sanctioned posts and its annual operational activities.

The meeting also carried out a detailed review of the illegal cutting and transportation of timber from the forests of Arandu Gol in district Chitral. Participants were informed that due to the weak law and order situation during the period from 2004 to 2010, large-scale illegal deforestation took place in the area.

It was further reported that approximately one million cubic feet of timber is burnt annually in Dir Kohistan and Sheringal, posing a serious threat to the environment and valuable national resources.

The committee was informed that at present, timber in Chitral exists in the form of 7,343 fallen trees, 13,891 logs, and 68,551 scantlings.

Proposals regarding determination of the economic value of timber, prevention of illegal transportation, and introduction of alternative fuel sources to stop the burning of wood were also discussed.

It was proposed that, on the pattern of oil and gas royalty, revenue generated from 1.70 million cubic feet of timber in Arandu Gol should be utilized for the development of the concerned areas, with emphasis on obtaining the consent of the local population.

The meeting was informed that failure to take timely decisions could result in the deterioration and loss of valuable timber. In this regard, proposals were discussed to grant a one-time amnesty under which 70 percent of the proceeds would go to the government and 30 percent to local stakeholders, while in case of no amnesty, provision of grant-in-aid prior to transferring 100 percent revenue to the government was also considered.

The meeting also reviewed matters related to the Gabral–Kalam 88 MW and Madain 215 MW hydropower projects. The Secretary Energy and Power briefed the committee on the financial parameters of the projects, including weighted average cost of capital, expected rate of return, net present value, debt servicing capacity, payback period, and other financial and technical aspects.

The Energy Department, PEDO, and other relevant institutions provided updates on the latest progress, financial position, and technical status of the projects.

Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydropower and Renewable Energy Development Program, the committee deliberated on the provision of additional financing, advancement of the projects, and their formal endorsement.

Participants highlighted that these projects would promote clean, affordable, and environment-friendly energy in the province and would play a vital role in moving Pakistan toward self-reliance in the energy sector.

On the occasion, Minister for Law Aftab Alam stated that hydropower, tourism, oil and gas, and mineral resources are natural assets with the potential to transform the destiny of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that the provincial government is taking concrete measures to utilize these resources effectively to ensure sustainable development.

He directed the relevant authorities to formulate a comprehensive and coordinated mechanism for implementation of the new Civil Defence structure, protection of forest resources, and execution of energy projects so that all legal and administrative requirements are completed in a timely manner.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the committee reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening public safety, conserving natural resources, and promoting energy sector development as top priorities, in order to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a stable and self-reliant province.