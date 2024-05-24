KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitutional norms: Engr Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan and States & Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Engineer Amir Muqam Friday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government presented the budget before the federal government is a violation of federal and constitutional procedure and norms.

In a reaction against the KP budget, the federal minister termed the KP budget as an imaginary plan but not a proper one. The budget was not only unconstitutional but also contrary to the reality and only a political stunt, he added.He said that it was a violation of the spirit and procedure of the Constitution and federation, adding that this was a fake budget and a new trick to deceive the people.

“KP budget is without solid planning, economic strategy, public welfare and relief to the common man of the province,” he maintained.

Engr Amir Muqam said the KP budget will be hypothetical, unrealistic and without the estimate of federal revenue.“Revenues are collected in the federation and their distribution matters are decided through consultation.”

He said that the KP chief minister has himself admitted that he will amend the KP budget proposals after the federal budget comes. In the light of the provincial chief minister’s statement, it can be asserted that the budget of KP is not real as just an assumption and drama.

The minister warned that do not give the impression of a fight with the federation for just political motives. KP government was bound by the Constitution of Pakistan and the procedures agreed between the Federation of Pakistan and the units.

He said that PTI had been in power in KPK for ten years and did not increase one megawatt of electricity during the tenures and no hospital was constructed nor educational institution established.

“PTI has made KPK the most indebted province of Pakistan in ten years,” the minister disclosed. He said the annual loss of BRT has reached Rs 6 billion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is at the forefront in corruption. Even today the workers of the education and health department were protesting in the province, he concluded.