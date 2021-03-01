Korea- UN donates 600,000 medical masks to Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): The Republic of Korea and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Monday donated six hundred thousand (600,000) medical masks to the Government of Pakistan as a donation for distribution among Afghan refugees.

The government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the government of Republic of Korea and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has signed an Acknowledgment Certificate for the provision of six hundred thousand (600,000) medical masks to the Government of Pakistan as a donation from the Korean side for distribution among Afghan refugees and host communities across Pakistan particularly those who are in direct contact with persons testing positive for COVID-19 including patients, a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs said here.

UNHCR will further distribute the medical masks in all the Provinces of Pakistan through their warehouse at Azakhel, Nowshera, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Noor Ahmed welcomed the Korean Ambassador Suh Sangpyo and Representative from UNHCR Noriko Yoshida on this occasion.

The Secretary also acknowledged the Korean government for the Framework Arrangement 2018-20 of five hundred million dollars.

He also thanked Korean government for the relief assistance of $ 5 million for flood relief programme.

He also thanked Korean Government for their relief assistance of $ 0.8 million for COVID-19 through World Health Organization (WHO) response and risk mitigation activities in Pakistan and US$ 0.4 million for locust control in 2020.

The Korean Ambassador acknowledged the efforts of government of Pakistan for proactive approach to combat COVID-19 pandemic in the country in a coordinated manner with Federal and the Provincial Governments.

Noriko Yoshida acknowledged the Korean assistance for refuges in Pakistan and the role of Government of Pakistan for mitigating the sufferings of refuges across the country.

The Acknowledgment Certificate was signed in triplicate by Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea and Representative of UNHCR Pakistan for distribution of 600,000 masks at the Federal and Provincial levels through the coordinated efforts of Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Commissioner Afghan Refugees (CAR)and through UNHCR.