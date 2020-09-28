KKH maintenance work to be started within a week: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday said that the maintenance of Karakoram Highway (KKH) from Fawar Chowk to Ayub Medical Complex would start with in one week.

He said this while addressing Anjuman Ittihad Sharyan luncheon in hounour of the newly elected office bearer of PTI Abbottabad city.

The speaker further said that the revenue department had imposed section IV on 92 Kanal land which was acquired for city graveyard, adding ‘We have renovated all roads of Abbottabad city, constructed three new parks and also established four open-air gymnasiums with the cost of millions of rupees.”

Mushtaq Ghani stated that besides infrastructure we had also constructed a new museum building, Rescue 1122 office, university and 10 colleges in Abbottabad to provide people a healthy environment.

While appreciating Anjuman Ittihad Sharyan, he said that this organization had always worked for the wellbeing of the citizens and played its role in strengthening communities of Abbottabad.