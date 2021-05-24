ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Monday said Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) was ensuring financial empowerment of the poor and marginalized segments of the society.

Addressing Hunarmand Pakistan Programme cheque and Certificate Award Ceremony at Air University, he said the main priority of the government was to include the youth in decision making process. Some 100,000 youth has so far been given technical training in 18 different sectors and Rs 1 billion has been spent for this purpose.

The government has enhanced limit of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (Yes) of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) loans from Rs 1 million to Rs 2 million from next month. The loans would be disbursed on personal guarantees.

He urged the youth to become job creators instead of job seekers. A total of 10,000 young people had already started their own businesses after obtaining soft loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Loans up to Rs 100,000 to 500,000 would be disbursed among the rural youth. The loan limit would be enhanced up to Rs 50 million to enable the youth to stand on their own feet .

Vice Chancellor Air University Air Marshal Javed Ahmed said the Air University was tasked to impart training of six courses. Some 2,000 students applied for getting training in various courses. Out of which 1,500 interviewed and 150 selected for getting skill development courses.

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Chairman Syed Javed Hassan said high tech training courses have been started in Air University to empower youth to make them self sustaining.

Executive Director NAVTTC Nasir Khan said some 550 institutions had been selected for imparting training to youth. In the first batch some 37,000 youth would be trained by 174 institutions.

As many as 75 High Technical Skill Training Centres, equipped with all necessary facilities, would be established in the country to enable the youth to contribute in progress and prosperity of the country.