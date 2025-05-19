King Salman to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims for Hajj at personal expense: Dr. Al-Otaibi

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has directed the hosting of 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims for the relatives of martyrs, prisoners, and the wounded to perform Hajj this year at his personal expense, Saudi Press Attaché Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi announced on Monday.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Dr. Al-Otaibi said the initiative falls under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit, administered by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

The move has been widely welcomed, including by senior journalist Tahir Khan, who described it as a positive and timely gesture. “At a time when Israel’s brutal aggression continues to claim the lives of innocent women and children, this generous initiative offers spiritual comfort to the families of Palestinian martyrs, prisoners, and the wounded,” Khan said.

In addition, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs and General Supervisor of the Guests Program, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al Alsheikh has expressed his appreciation to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and termed a reflection of the Kingdom’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and its commitment to Islamic solidarity.

“The initiative is a continuation of the leadership’s consistent efforts to ease the performance of Hajj rituals for Palestinians,” Dr. Al Alsheikh said. He noted that the ministry has already activated a comprehensive logistical plan to facilitate the pilgrims’ journey from their departure to their return ensuring full support throughout their stay in Makkah and Madinah.

Since its inception in 1417 AH, the Guests Program has hosted more than 64,000 pilgrims from across the Muslim world. The initiative underscores Saudi Arabia’s role as a central pillar of the Islamic world and guardian of the Two Holy Mosques.