King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein visits GIDS

RAWALPINDI, Nov 16 (APP): King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces, accompanied by Princess Salma bint Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and a delegation of Jordanian civil and military officials, here on Sunday visited Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS).

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), along with other senior officials, received the royal guests at the venue, said an ISPR news release.

During the visit, he was given a comprehensive briefing on the structure, capabilities, and product portfolio of GIDS.



The briefing showcased Pakistan’s progress in indigenous defence production, technological innovation, and potential avenues for bilateral defence cooperation between Pakistan and Jordan.

Later, King Abdullah II visited the Tilla Field Firing Ranges. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also graced the occasion.

Vugar Valeh oglu Mustafayev, Minister of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was also amongst the distinguished guests at the Firing Ranges.

King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and distinguished guests witnessed a joint fire and maneuver exercise.



The exercise demonstrated multi-domain operations, including conventional and air firepower, coordinated maneuvers, and spectrum warfare capabilities supported by multi-purpose drones employed in various configurations and roles.

King Abdullah II appreciated the high standards of training, professionalism, and operational capabilities and preparedness demonstrated by the participating troops and aircrews.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s deep respect and affection for King Abdullah II and the people of Jordan, noting that the visit reflects the enduring friendship, mutual trust and a shared desire for peace and development.

During the visit, COAS underscored the strong defence partnership between Pakistan and the Hashemite Kingdom.

The Field Marshal reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further enhancing military-to-military cooperation with Jordan and jointly realising the mutual vision of a stable and peaceful region.

Earlier, King Abdullah II conferred upon the COAS the Order of the Military Merit of First Degree, in recognition of his outstanding service and significant contributions to strengthening military cooperation between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Pakistan.

King Abdullah II is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, which marks a significant milestone in reinforcing the historic bonds of fraternity and brotherhood between Pakistan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.