National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police foil terrorist attack in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, Jun 03 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for bravely stopping a terrorist attack on the Miryan Police Station in Bannu.
In a statement, the Minister said the police acted with great courage and professionalism while confronting the Kharijite terrorists. “The brave officers of KP Police foiled the attack and defeated the terrorists’ evil plans,” he said.
Mohsin Naqvi added that the KP Police have always shown bravery in the fight against terrorism. He congratulated the entire team and said the nation is proud of its courageous and professional police force.
