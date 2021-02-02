Khyber Pakhtunkhwa becomes first province to provide universal health coverage: Saifullah Nyazee

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP):Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Nyazee has said that Khyber Pakhtukhwa become the first province in the country to provide universal health coverage to its entire population.

In a tweet, he said that the features of a welfare state; envisioned by our forefathers and reinvigorated by Prime Minister Imran Khan have started emerging as KP becomes the first province to provide Universal Health Coverage.

He said that the same is being replicated in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

ALSO READ  PM vows to develop Pakistan as welfare state in line with teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR