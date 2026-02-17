Khwarij attempt to breach security of join check post foiled;12 terrorists killed: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Feb 17 (APP):Security forces swiftly foiled the nefarious designs of Khwarij attempting to breach the security of a joint check post in Bajaur, killing 12 terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij.”

“On 16 February 2026, a cowardly terrorist attack was attempted on Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies Joint Check Post in Bajaur District by Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The assailants sought to breach the check post security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of Pakistan’s security forces, it further said.

Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, our valiant troops engaged the fleeing khwarij with precision, eliminating twelve khwarij.

“In their desperation, the attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall. Due to the blast impact infrastructure at the check post collapsed resultantly eleven brave sons of soil, rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” the news release said.

Tragically, civilian residential buildings in close proximity also suffered severe destruction as a result of the explosion, leading to the martyrdom of one innocent young girl and injuries to seven others, including women and children, it said.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under the vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

The sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further reinforce our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation at all costs,” the news release added.