Khursheed Shah commemorates Imam Hussain’s sacrifice for truth, justice on Ashura

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP): The Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his dedicated followers, recognizing their ultimate sacrifice for truth and justice on the day of Ashura.

In a heartfelt statement on Saturday, Minister Khursheed Shah emphasized that the message of Imam Hussain’s righteousness and commitment to justice would eternally endure.

He highlighted the significance of Imam Hussain’s legacy, which continues to inspire countless individuals across generations.

Reflecting on the essence of Karbala, the minister stressed the importance of upholding Allah’s command and remaining steadfast in the pursuit of truth.

He underscored that the spirit of Karbala teaches humanity to stand firm in the face of adversity, demonstrating unwavering determination to uphold principles of righteousness.

Minister Khursheed Shah reiterated that Imam Hussain’s message of truth and justice transcends all barriers of time and place. It serves as a timeless beacon, guiding people from every era towards the path of righteousness and social justice, he maintained.

As the nation observes this solemn occasion, the minister’s words serve as a poignant reminder of the profound impact of Imam Hussain’s sacrifice and the enduring message it imparts to humanity. The legacy of Imam Hussain continues to resonate, inspiring individuals to stand up for truth and justice, regardless of the challenges they may face.