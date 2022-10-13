Khurram Dastgir visits NPCC, appreciates NTDC officials

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir along with the Secretary Power Division visited the National Power Control Centre (NPCC) here Thursday night.

The minister appreciated all the officials and officers of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) who worked tirelessly throughout the day for restoring power supply in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Power Division said that nearly 500 MW electricity supply to Karachi through the National Grid System had been restored while in next few hours, the mega city would be receiving the full supply of 1000 MW.

The NTDC engineers and staff had been diligently repairing two 500 kV transmission lines in the south of Karachi since the morning and Insha Allah complete electricity supply would be restored in the shortest possible time, it added.