Khurram Dastgir affirms Pakistan’s leading role in c dialogue, calls for enduring solutions to strengthen global stability

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):Senior PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir Thursday commended the ongoing US-Iran dialogue, noting that it not only recognizes Pakistan’s critical role on the global stage but also highlights the country’s leadership in fostering permanent solutions for lasting peace and contributing to global economic stability.

In an exclusive conversation with a local media channel, Khurram Dastgir emphasized Pakistan’s crucial role in the ongoing US-Iran talks, highlighting the country’s leadership in fostering a lasting, permanent solution for global

stability.

He praised Iran’s strategic position, acknowledging its strong stance while pursuing a well-calculated strategy in both war and negotiations, as it continues to assert its interests in the ongoing dialogue.

Dastgir also commended the role of Islamic countries, particularly Pakistan in facilitating the talks and bringing both the US and Iran to the table. He stressed that these sensitive discussions offer a real opportunity for permanent solutions that would enhance regional and global peace.

Dastgir expressed deep admiration for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, acknowledging his exceptional vision and commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s diplomatic stature on the world stage. He particularly praised Sharif’s strategic acumen in strengthening Pakistan’s position in international affairs, highlighting how the current government’s efforts have propelled the nation towards greater global recognition and influence.

Dastgir also lauded the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, recognizing the instrumental role played by Pakistan’s armed forces in safeguarding national interests and ensuring security. He emphasized that under Field Marshal Munir’ s command, the Pakistan military continues to be a strong pillar of the nation, reflecting discipline, courage, and resilience. Dastgir praised the armed forces for their unwavering commitment to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty, playing a crucial part in the country’s global standing.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s military history, Dastgir highlighted the historic victory at the Battle of Marke Haq against India, describing it as a defining moment. He regarded this victory as a symbol of Pakistan’s resolve and determination, not only as a military achievement but also as a significant milestone in the nation’s struggle for sovereignty. HE noted that this victory demonstrated the strength of both Pakistan’s armed forces and its leadership, which continue to shape the country’s position on the global stage.

Further reinforcing Pakistan’s growing role, Dastgir noted the increasing global recognition of Pakistan’s flag at international forums. He emphasized that such acknowledgment signifies the country’s rising diplomatic influence and its contributions to regional and global peace efforts.

The PML-N leader attributed much of this progress to the concerted efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose leadership in both the political and military spheres has elevated Pakistan’s stature

worldwide.

He concluded by stressing that this unified leadership is crucial for ensuring long-term stability and prosperity for the nation.